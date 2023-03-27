Property Transfers Published 9:11 am Monday, March 27, 2023

Property transfers between March 13 – 17, 2023, as recorded with the Panola County

Chancery Clerk:

Second Judicial District

Katherine Bell to Dorothy and Lee Hammett, A part of the Northwest and Southwest Quarter of Section 20, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

North Delta Planning & Development District, Inc. to Charles Anderson, Jr., Lots 55 and 56 in the Northeast Quarter of Section 10, Township 8 South, Range 6 West.

Jonathan Boclair to Richard Lee Booker, Jr. and Amanda Booker, A Lot in Section 8, Township 9, Range 7.

Garyland and Carol Middleton to Charles and Alicia Darby, A parcel in Section 26, Township 27 North, Range 2 East.

Lee and Stacy Linder to Panola Tree Farm, LLC, Two tracts of land located in the North Half of the Northwest Quarter of Section 5, Township 10 South, Range 5 West.

Lee and Stacy Linder to Panola Tree Farm, LLC, Part of the West Half of the Northeast Quarter of Section 6, Township 10, Range 5 West; Part of the Southwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 31, Township 9, Range 5 West.

John Tramel to John and Tracy Lynn Tramel, Southwest Quarter of Section 9, Township 9 South, Range 5 West.

B & N Land Solutions, LLC to Donald and Dorothy Carroll, A fractional part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 25, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

CT Investments, LLC to Courtney Rosler, A fraction of Lot 17, Block 29, Town of Batesville.

Courtney Rosler to Courtney and Anna Rosler, A fraction of Lot 17, Block 29, Town of Batesville.

Jimmy Glover to Alyssa Smith and Michelle Adams, A fractional part of the South Half of the Northwest Quarter of Section 1, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Terry Brumley to Kat Cole Holdings, LLC, A part of the Northeast corner of the Northwest Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of Section 8, Township 9, Range 7 West.

Shatavia Clark and Shamonica Wren to Shamonica Wren, Commencing at a found Mag Nail at the Southwest corner of Section 17, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

William and Meda Arendale Management Trust to W. Michael Arendale, Six tracts of land, in Sections 16, 23, 26 and 36, all in Township 9 South, Range 9 West.

Treasurer Loans of Batesville, Inc. to The John Ingram Brasher Revocable Trust, A fractional part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 14, and a fractional part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 13, Township 8 South, Range 8 West; Lots 12 and 13, a fractional part of Lot 14 of McIvor Valley Farms; and a fractional part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 23, and a fractional part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 24, Township 8 South, Range 8 West.

Estate of Betty Flint, Deceased, to Edwin and Barry Flint, Lot 4, Block 16, City of Batesville.

Estate of Betty Flint, Deceased, to Edwin Flint, et al., Lots 12 and 13, Block A, Russell Harmon Subdivision.

Frances Marshall to Duellman Family Irrevocable Trust, A part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 3, Township 10 South, Range 8 West.

Jonathan and Emily Mackey William and Katherine Sturgis, Lot 4, Rollins Subdivision.

Joel Johnson, Jr. to Cedric Lawrence, Jr., Property located in the Southeast Quarter of Section 5, Township 9, Range 7 West.

The John Ingram Brasher Revocable Trust to Jessie Alred, A fractional part of Lot 14, McIvor Valley, Farms.

Flash Market, LLC to Bengal Portfolio Owner, LLC, A part of Lots 31A and 32, Block 30 of Willa Cox Subdivision, City of Batesville,

Darius Smith and Valecia Dickson to Darius Smith, 492 Shiloh Rd., Courtland, MS.

Sandra Stone to Sunrise Ridge, LLC, A part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 9, Township 9, Range 7 West.

Janice Frazier to Christopher Cardell and Amanda Kay Bennett, A fraction of Section 24, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

First Judicial District

Cadence Bank to Slade and Rose Marie Martin, Lots 3 and 4 of Clayton Lake Subdivision.

Bobby Shannon Hudson to Bobby Arnold Hudson, Part of the North Half of Section 22, Township 6 South, Range 8 West. J.E. Bowden, et ux. to Rickey Bradley, 5.72 acres in Section 13, 14 and 23, Township 8 South, Range 8 West.

Mary Caldwell to Tameka Rudd, Part of Lot 48 of Block 14, and part of Lot 65 of Block 19 of the Juanita Reservation.

Helen 28, LLC to Sardis Express, LLC, A fraction of the Southeast Quarter of Section 26, Township 7 South, Range 7 West; also 4.1916 acres, more or less, in the Southeast Quarter of Section 26, Township 7 South, Range 7 West.

FSB & Co., LLC to Celia Garcia, 6.64 acres, more or less, in the Southeast and Southwest Quarters of Section 9, Township 7 South, Range 7 West.

William and Rebekah Taylor to Hunter Williams, A 26.59-acre tract of land located in the Northwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 29, Township 6 South, Range 5 West.