Panola County Jail Log Published 9:09 am Monday, March 27, 2023

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility.

March 13

Ben Allen Webb, 310 Wolf Rd., Sardis, charged with DUI (fourth).

Courtney Renee Toles, 7 CR 315 Oxford, charged with possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, and conspiracy.

March 14

Eric Rashad Williams, 5633 Old Panola Rd., Sardis, charged with felony malicious mischief.

Brenda Lee House, 375A Tubbs Rd., Batesville, charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, and two counts of trafficking a controlled substance.

Jayson D. Dishman, 375 Tubbs Rd., Batesville, charged with no drivers license, improper equipment, two counts of possession with intent to deliver, and two counts of trafficking a controlled substance.

Veronica Michelle Moore, 343 E. Missouri Ave., Crenshaw, charged with simple assault.

Ronald Matthew Smith, 224 Hunter’s Chapel Rd., Sarah, charged with grand larceny, petit larceny, and breaking and entering a dwelling or an inner door.

March 15

James Demarius Barber, 1475 Hunter Rd., Batesville, charged with aggravated domestic violence, possession of a weapon by a felon, sexual battery/touching a child for lustful purposes.

Arlisa Monet Petty, 12871 Ballentine Rd., Sardis, charged with public drunkenness and disorderly conduct/failure to comply.

Temetric Darrell Williams, 332 Mary Wood Rd., Como, charged with disorderly conduct/failure to comply.

Maddie Ann Laws, 9 Victory Rd., Courtland, charged with shoplifting, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct/failure to comply.

March 16

James Elijah Thomas, 272 Old Panola Rd., Como, charged with failure to appear.

Cedrick DeMarco Doyle, 3318 Dees Rd., Enid, charged with DUI.

Jonathan Kenard Cosby, 469 Main St., Courtland, charged with DUI.

Devontae Keron Turner, 103 Sherwood Dr., Batesville, charged with DUI.

Kevin Murray Hudson, 84 Oak Ridge Rd., Coffeeville, charged with DUI, no seatbelt, and reckless driving.

Halicia Rena Butler, 705 W. Pearl St., Sardis, charged with disorderly conduct and simple assault.

Jerrick Levon House, 306 Arizona St., Batesville, charged with no insurance, no seatbelt, and DUI.

Eddie Lee Roberts, Jr., 149 Third St., Sledge, charged with driving license suspended and careless driving.

Lavonta Demon Towns, 3193 Cold Springs Rd., Sardis, charged with DUI (other).

William Jaanthony Stewart, 278F Ruby Rd., Courtland, charged with DUI (other).

March 17

James Lee Teter, 898 Floyd’s Island, Sardis, arrested on a bench warrant.

Keyshawn James Holly, 1000 Achive Circle, Oxford, charged with speeding, following too closely, and DUI.

March 18

Danielle Garven Bullard, 539 Shell Rd., Batesville, charged with DUI (other).

Kristine Lynne Sorrells, 18001 Hwy. 51S, Sardis, arrested on a bench warrant.

Willie Early Cauthern, Jr., 249 Mt. Level Rd., Sardis, charged with aggravated domestic violence, kidnapping, and sexual battery.

William Winkler, 118 Lynn Dr, Paradise, LA, charged with malicious mischief, simple assault, trespassing, and domestic violence.

March 19

Randall Stephen Patrick, 62A University Blvd., Cottondale, AL, arrested on a bench warrant.

Montreal Dante Connor, 6009 Old Panola Rd., Sardis, charged with DUI (other).

Kayla Annette Mitchell, 230 Dunson Ave., Crowder, charged with DUI (other).

Ronny Joe Doubleday, 1115 LeMaster Rd., Sardis, charged with DUI (other).

Lisa Renee Hale Birdsong, 1200 Fairhaven Loop, Crenshaw, charged with trespassing, outstanding warrant.

March 20

Kakesha Monique Harwell, 734 Clearbrook Dr., Oxford, arrested on an outstanding warrant.