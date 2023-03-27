Como man charged with making terroristic threats Published 12:45 pm Monday, March 27, 2023

On August 16, 2022, the Oxford Police Department was dispatched to the 200 block of Hathorn Road for an ex-employee making threats towards a business.

After investigation, Darris Buford, 38, Como, was arrested last week and charged with terroristic threats.

Buford was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for his initial bond hearing and issued a $25,000 bond.

The Oxford Police Department was assisted by the Senatobia Police Department in the case.