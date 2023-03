Batesville man charged with burglary, stalking in Oxford case Published 12:42 pm Monday, March 27, 2023

On March 13 the Oxford Police Department was dispatched to the 1100 block of Molly Barr Road for an individual threatening the caller.

After investigation, Kendrick Market, 30, Batesville, has been arrested and charged with commercial burglary and aggravated stalking.

Market was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for his initial bond hearing and issued a $35,000 bond.