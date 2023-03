Batesville Fire Dept. Call Log Published 9:08 am Monday, March 27, 2023

March 14

3:45 a.m. – Hadorn Rd., 59 year old male having seizures.

8:52 a.m. – Hwy. 51N, Skyline Motel, person complaining of chest pains, will be standing outside.

10:51 a.m. – Hwy. 51N, Skyline Motel, 53 year old female with difficulty breathing, Lifeguard also en route.

1:01 p.m. – Lester St., medical alarm sounding, Lifeguard en route.

5:14 p.m. – Hwy. 51N, Skyline Motel, 35 year old female with abdominal pain.

5:55 p.m. – Rollins Dr., medical alarm for a fall.

7:55 p.m. – Garson St., 64 year male experience breathing difficulty.

10:27 p.m. – King St., small fire.

March 15

2:40 a.m. – Noble St., 61 year old male with blood pressure dropping.

9:05 a.m. – Gay St., female with low blood pressure, Lifeguard en route.

10:05 a.m. – Eureka St., 94 year old male has fallen, needs lift assist.

2:06 p.m. – Panola Ave., near the Sewer Plant, vehicle has hit a pole.

6:51 p.m. – Harmon Rd., residential fire alarm.

9:35 p.m. – Broadway St., trailer park, medical alarm, customer has pain in left arm and feels weak.

March 16

8:12 a.m. – Hwy. 35, Performance Food Group, carbon monoxide alarm.

9:23 p.m. – Broadway St., trailer park, female subject in pain.

10:51 p.m. – Oakley Dr., possible medical call.

March 17

12:29 p.m. – Hwy. 6W, Kiddie Corner Learning Center, child having asthma attack.

9:39 p.m. – Power Dr., Fairfield Inn, smoke alarm.

11:40 p.m. – Cole Dr., 50 year old female with low blood sugar.

11:54 p.m. – Lester St., 23 year old female with back pain.

March 18

8:13 a.m. – Jackson St., female subject has fallen.

11:51 a.m. – Eureka St., 63 year old male with shallow breathing.

7:35 p.m. – James St., fire alarm.

8:37 p.m. – Power Dr., Fairfield Inn, fire alarm.

March 19

8:44 a.m. – Garson St., 64 year old male needs lift assist.

2:10 p.m. – Lester St., 85 year old male with high blood pressure, Lifeguard also en route.

9:23 p.m. – Eureka St., 74 year old female with chest pains.

11:56 p.m. – Hayes St., 30 year old female with diabetic emergency.

March 20

2:03 a.m. – Lester St., 77 year old male with chest pains.

12:21 p.m. – Hwy. 6 & Medical Center Dr., two vehicle accident, unknown injuries, roadway is blocked.

3:09 p.m. – Lofton St., 3 year old male having seizure.