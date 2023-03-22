Fire Academy for Kids planning underway – Annual program designed to teach fire safety Published 9:10 am Wednesday, March 22, 2023

The Batesville Fire Department has announced the return of its annual “Fire Academy for Kids” program.

The four-day program, which runs June 5- 8, is designed for children ages 6 through 12 and will be held at Batesville Fire Department’s Station #1 located at 132 Van Voris. Monday through Wednesday, the academy will be held from 9 a.m. to noon, and on Thursday the Academy will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The “Fire Academy for Kids” program aims to teach children life safety skills, fire safety skills, and first aid skills through classroom activities, hands-on training, and homework. Children will also have the opportunity to learn about firefighters and other emergency workers, the equipment they use, and the jobs they perform.

The United States has the highest fire death rate of all industrialized countries, and Mississippi has the highest fire death rate in the country. Public education is crucial in reducing these deadly statistics.

Over the years, Batesville Fire Department has provided the community with fire safety education, and these programs have grown into professionally tailored safety programs for various groups, including daycares, schools, church groups, apartment complexes, retirement communities, service and social clubs, and industrial companies.

“Fire Academy for Kids” is another way to provide safety messages to one of the highest at-risk groups: our children, local fire officials say.

The Batesville Fire Department had two primary goals in mind when developing the program: to increase children’s knowledge of fire and life safety skills and to provide them with a better appreciation of all emergency workers and their often-dangerous job. By building and solidifying a positive attitude towards safety, it is believed that children will exhibit increased fire safety and injury prevention behaviors.

Additionally, this aspect of the program provides information to a child considering a career in the emergency services.

The Batesville Jr. Auxiliary partnered with the Batesville Fire Department to make this program possible. This partnership not only benefits the children and their families but also demonstrates the ability of different community and state/local agencies to work together, providing a quality service to the community.

While the program could be costly for the fire department budget, the Batesville Jr. Auxiliary provides daily snacks and a graduation lunch on Thursday, as well as helpers and support, making it the BEST help they can give. This collaboration between different communities and state/local agencies not only benefits the children and their families but also improves the livability of Batesville.

Enrollment for the “Fire Academy for Kids” program is open to the public on a first-come, first-serve basis and is available to children who have not previously attended.

Applications can be picked up at Batesville Public Works/Fire Station #1 or completed online by visiting the Batesville Fire Department’s Facebook page starting March 22.

The deadline for applications is Friday, May 5. Interested persons must have a completed application on file and have been notified of acceptance before attending.

After the first 25 cadets have been accepted, others will go on standby in order of receipt, and will be pulled from to fill any vacancies.

For more information, contact Sergio Vergara at 662-563-6610 or by email at firesafety@batesvillefire.com.