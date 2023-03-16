Rudd selected as NHS scholarship semifinalist Published 11:09 am Thursday, March 16, 2023

The National Honor Society (NHS) has announced that Kyla Rudd, a high school senior at South Panola High School and member of NHS, has been selected as an NHS Scholarship semifinalist.

Since 1946, more than $21 million in scholarships have been awarded to outstanding NHS senior members to support college access and student success. The scholarship program is supported by the parent organization of NHS, the National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP).

The National Honor Society Adviser, Annah Bailey, sees Kyla as a leader and role model for the next generation. “Her academic ambition and dedication to service sets her above her peers. She sets an example in the classroom and in her community. I am beyond proud of the person that Kyla has become during her high school years, and I cannot wait to see what she achieves in the future.”

She is the first student in the South Panola School District to be selected as a National Honor Society Scholarship semifinalist. This school year alone, Kyla was also awarded the Heisman High School Scholarship Award, the Delta Rice Queen Scholarship Award, and the Mississippi State University Rural Medical and Science Scholars’ Scholarship. She is currently a finalist for the Gates Scholarship and for the Christian Leaders of the Future Scholarship.

Rudd is a member of both the South Panola High School Sideline and Competitive Cheerleading squads where the team has won three consecutive National Cheerleading Championships. She is also a member of the National Consortium for Health and Science Education, the National Honor Society where she serves as Secretary, the 21+ Club, the Beta Club, the Leo Club where she serves as Secretary, Mu Alpha Theta, the National Technical Honor Society where she serves as Secretary and the Student Council where she also serves as Secretary. She is also a member of both the Mississippi State Superintendent’s Student Advisory Council and the Secretary of State’s Student Ambassador Program.

Rudd’s goals are to attend the University of Mississippi in the fall 2023 and major in Pre-Dentistry/Biology. When she graduates from the university, her plan is to attend the University of Mississippi Medical Center where she will continue her educational journey to becoming an Orthodontist.

She will be recognized for her accomplishment at the 2023 South Panola National Honor Society Induction Ceremony that will be held on March 30,in the South Panola High School Gymnasium.