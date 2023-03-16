Nan Ballard Sullivan, 85 Published 3:51 am Thursday, March 16, 2023

Nan Ballard Sullivan, 85, died Wednesday, March 15, 2023.

Born Sept. 27, 1937, she was the daughter of Samuel David Ballard and Mary Erma Hunt Ballard of Ackerman.

Nan excelled in school and graduated from high school at age 16, having skipped two grades. Upon graduation she moved to Jackson, and worked for the Schluetter family, owners of Standard Photo Co., before marrying her husband of 67 years, Randell Glenn Sullivan.

Nan attended Curtis Union Church. During her lifetime she enjoyed caring for and cooking for her family and friends, being a discussion group leader of Explorer’s Bible Study and traveling with her husband and close friends. She was an avid bridge player and also loved being a member of the “Birthday Girls”, twelve longtime friends who gathered for lunch to celebrate their birthdays together.

In addition to her parents, three brothers and four sisters, she was preceded in death by her husband, Randell, and her son, Randell Glenn Sullivan, Jr.

She is survived by her son, Stephen Sullivan and his wife Sherry, daughters, Susan Sullivan and Sherry Sullivan, grandsons, Adam and Sam Sullivan, and granddaughter, Kelsey Sullivan.

Funeral services for Nan will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 17, at Curtis Union Church with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will be held at Magnolia Cemetery. Rev. John Howell, Jr. will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorials be made to Curtis Union Church, c/o Amy Thomas, 3514 Curtis Rd., Batesville, MS 38606 or to Explorer’s Bible Study, P.O. Box 425, Dickson, TN. 37056.