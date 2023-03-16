Egg hunt, clean up day planned for Sardis Published 4:07 am Thursday, March 16, 2023

By Kay Wolfe

News from the North

Another busy week north of the river. Seems as if all organizations from government to civic meet the first week of the month. The Sardis Woman’s Club met March 3 at the Sardis United Methodist Church with President Jean Patterson presiding.

Chris Pope from Grace Place will be presenting the next program with members bringing things for the food pantry. Cindy Allgood and Linda Holland presented a very interesting program on “Folklore and Quilting.” We were encouraged to examine their beautiful array of quilts and ask questions.

The Panola Board of Supervisors met March 6 at the Sardis Courthouse. Daniel Cole, Emergency Operations Coordinator, contributed a rather lengthy report on the needs and wants of the organization from truck repair options, to drone class updates, to MCWIN radios.

Bruce Cook, Road Manager, requested approval for a new mechanic and a new truck driver, road work for the North Panola District, and for several culverts for Crenshaw. .

On March 7, the Sardis Mayor Richard McCarty and Board of Aldermen met at the Sardis City Hall. A citizen requested that police personnel be present to direct traffic at the 4-way stop on Highway 51 when the buses are coming from the high school. Police Chris Franklin will check into that matter.

A rather heated and lengthy discussion followed regarding the definition of a truck terminal and semi-truck parking by Rashad Frank and his colleague. Mayor McCarty was to get clarification for them by the next day.

Sardis Chamber of Commerce President, Sheri Smith, requested that the park and ballfield on Highway 51 be used on April 2 for a community Easter Egg Hunt and that Sardis Clean Up Day be April 22. Both requests were passed.

She is working on a date for the Farmer’s Market to open at the pavilion on Back Street. A discussion followed about renovations to the Veterans Museum.

The Como Community Club met on March 7 at Maverick’s in Como. President Dorothy Kerney-Wilbourn called the meeting to order. Dorothy reported the club had raised enough money through the 2 pancake breakfasts, donations, and club donations to purchase the new washer and dryer for the fire department.

The new Episcopal priest’s wife was introduced to everyone. They moved to Como from Ocean Springs, and she arrived that very day.

Lexi West gave a program on “Who are we?” They had no ties to Como, but had heard about Como and wanted to start a business where they could all work together. Very family oriented and a devout Christian, Lexie is homeschooling their 4 daughter’s, and they all work in the store now.

Some of her favorite verses in the Bible are from Nehemiah and Zachariah. She and her husband, Jerry, were very mindful of the names that they gave their girls. Each has a very beautiful name with a Christian meaning that is quite beautiful.

Lexi’s hobbies include photography, refurbishing and repurposing furniture, and helping others. She closed her program with a prayer that she had written. Maverick’s is open Thursday and Friday from 10-4 and Saturday 9-4.