Don Howie, 74 Published 3:48 am Thursday, March 16, 2023

Don Howie, 74, passed away at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo on March 14, 2023.

The family will receive friends Friday, March 17, beginning at noon at Black Jack Presbyterian Church. The funeral service will begin at 1pm. Interment will follow in Black Jack Cemetery.

Mr. Howie was born Oct. 2, 1948, in Jackson to the late Wilbur Hugh Howie and Helen Dale Howie. Mr. Howie was a minister for over 40 years, serving as a missionary to Africa and, most recently, pastor of Black Jack Presbyterian Church.

Mr. Howie retired from the University of Mississippi where he taught French and served as the Director of Summer School. He loved to travel, loved his grandchildren, and especially loved to travel with his grandchildren. He enjoyed foreign cultures and languages which drove his desire to travel.

Mr. Howie is survived by his wife of 52 years, Sandy Howie, two children, Mike Howie, of Taylor, and Natalie Wood (Robert), of Oxford, three grandchildren, Olivia Howie, Caitlyn Howie, and Sydney Jenkins, and three siblings, Carol Cherry, Dale Howie, and Wilbur Howie, Jr.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Grace Place in Batesville, in honor of Mr. Howie.