Como student winner at journalism conference Published 4:03 am Thursday, March 16, 2023

Hannah Rae Kennedy, of Como, is among Mississippi State students who won top journalism awards at the 2023 Southeast Journalism Conference for work in broadcast, print and online journalism.

Kennedy received 2nd Place, Best Public Service Journalism in the “Best of the South” competition.

Held at Nicholls State University in Thibodaux, LA, the February conference included 25 regional schools. The SEJC is comprised of nearly 50 member colleges and universities in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Kentucky, Mississippi and Tennessee, and was created to encourage greater interest in student journalism and form ties among regional journalism schools.