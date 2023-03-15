Wildlife visitor center at Enid open again Published 11:46 am Wednesday, March 15, 2023

The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks’ Visitor Education Center (VEC) at the North Mississippi Fish Hatchery at Enid is reopened to the public following completed renovations and will be hosting a Smithsonian Poster Exhibit.

Visitors are invited to enjoy the newly renovated VEC while exploring the essential role that pollinators play in the natural world through Pollination Investigation.

Through “pollinator profiles” visitors can learn about different pollinators —from butterflies and hummingbirds to bats and the wind—and their favorite flowers based on floral characteristics like flower shape, color, scent, and more.

Pollination Investigation was created by Smithsonian Gardens in collaboration with the National Museum of Natural History and made available by the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service. It is funded in part by the Smithsonian Women’s Committee.

The exhibit is presented in both English and Spanish, and lesson plans will be made available for download.

Current hours of operation are Tuesday – Saturday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The VEC is part of the MDWFP’s North Mississippi Fish Hatchery and is located at Exit 233 east off I-55.

For more information on the VEC visit https://www.mdwfp.com/nmfh/ or call (662) 563 – 8068.