Tigers rally to beat Oxford; take loss to DeSoto Central Published 4:29 am Wednesday, March 15, 2023

The South Panola baseball team had their six-game winning streak snapped as they fell to DeSoto Central 6-1 Saturday in Oxford.

Earlier in the day, the Tigers rallied with nine runs in the final two innings to defeat Oxford 10-4 to improve to 7-2 on the season.

DC 6

SP 1

Desoto Central avenged a season-opening loss to the Tigers with two runs in the second and third innings. The Tigers plated their lone run on Michael Johnson’s triple and RBI off the bat of Janario Humphrey who registered a single and double in the game.

Herron Williams supplied two singles while Aidan Williams provided a single. Jamarion Ingram and Aidan Williams tossed three innings each on the mound for South Panola

SP 10

Oxford 4

The Tigers trailed 2-1 after five innings before putting up four runs in the sixth and five in the seventh. Brock Ware led South Panola offensively with a pair of doubles and a single.

Eli Raines and Humphrey added two singles each while Brayden Martin and Owen Roebuck provided singles.

Landon Dickinson also drove in a run with Micheal Johnson and Landon Roberts scoring two runs each. Johnson picked up the pitching victory with four innings of relief of starting pitcher Dickinson who went three innings.

The Tigers were scheduled to play Madison Ridgeland Academy Wednesday at Gulfport High School before playing Arlington (TN) Thursday at Vancleave High followed by Mobile (AL) Alma Bryant at noon.

The team will return from the Gulf Coast trip later this week.

South Panola opens up region play next Tuesday as they host Horn Lake.