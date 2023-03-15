Rep. Brady Williamson seeking re-election Published 4:36 am Wednesday, March 15, 2023

State Representative Brady Williamson has released the following statement announcing his reelection campaign to continue representing Mississippi’s 10th legislative district in the state House of Representatives.

“I am proud to announce my candidacy for reelection as the Mississippi House of Representatives representative for District 10. As a servant, husband, father and small business owner, I understand the importance of protecting our state’s citizens both now and in the future.

To that end, I am committed to abolishing Mississippi’s state income tax without raising taxes elsewhere, defending the Constitution, and limiting the scope of government. I also want to make meaningful investments in law enforcement and our roads and infrastructure without raising taxes or taking away from other vital programs.

By making these investments, we can create jobs, attract businesses, and stimulate economic activity while ensuring public safety through effective policing. We will continue our work to create a more stable future for Mississippians and make our state a safe place to live and work. I will fight tirelessly on behalf of my constituents in District 10 to create a future where our state can thrive and flourish economically while maintaining safe communities.

I look forward to continuing my fight for Mississippi’s families in the upcoming election.”