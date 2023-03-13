Tim Robertson, 79 Published 2:21 pm Monday, March 13, 2023

Tim Robertson, 79, passed away Sunday, March 12, 2023, in Jackson.

Funeral services will be 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with the interment to follow at Magnolia Cemetery in Batesville. The family will be receiving friends at 1 p.m. prior to the service on Tuesday.

Tim was born May 21, 1943, in Cary, to the late Albert and Lessie Robertson. He was retired from the Corps. of Engineers. He was also a past member of Courtland Baptist Church. Tim loved hunting, fishing and Ole Miss ballgames. Most of all, Tim loved his grandkids.

The loving family he leaves behind to cherish his memory, includes two sons, Timothy Robertson (Patricia) of Coldwater, and Jason Robertson (Lacey) of Batesville; three grandchildren, Thomas Robertson (Victoria), Belle Boggan (Grant) and Roy Bland; two great-grandchildren, Leighton Young and Haisley Kate Robertson.

In addition to his parents, Tim was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Frances Frost Robertson; two sisters, Janette Garner and Shirley Theall; three brothers, Alton Robertson, W.T. Robertson and Jerry Robertson.