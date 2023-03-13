Sherry Holloway, 72 Published 2:26 pm Monday, March 13, 2023

Sherry Holloway, 72, passed away, Thursday morning, March 9, 2023, at Tallahatchie General Hospital in Charleston.

A memorial service to celebrate her life was Saturday, March 11 in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home.

Sherry was born, March 10, 1950, in Sumner, to the late Clyde William and Mary Algood Steed. She was a Baptist by faith and retired after numerous jobs to become a loving caregiver for anyone in need. Sherry loving working in her yard, reading, and cooking but mostly, caring for others.

Sherry’s caring and loving memory will be cherished most by her three children, Mandy L. Henry (Kevin) of Pope, Rodney Tullos (Cindy) of Pope, Rusty Lamb (Gina) of Pope; seven grandchildren, C.J. Tullos, Justin Tullos, Amanda Lamb, Maggie Henry, Alicia French, Britney French, Whitney French and eighteen great-grandchildren.

Along with her parents, Sherry was also preceded in death by one grandson, Hunter Sprouse.