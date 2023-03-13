John Ross Manning, 78 Published 2:19 pm Monday, March 13, 2023

John Ross Manning, 78, passed away Sunday, March 12, 2023, in Batesville.

A graveside memorial service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, at Magnolia Cemetery in Batesville.

Ross was born March 3, 1945, in Oxford to the late John Barlow Manning and Katherine Laverne Keating Manning Still.

He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Batesville.

Ross was a lover of many things, from listening to country music, watching old western, wrestling and science fiction movies, to spend hours outside looking at the stars.

Ross will be remembered most by his sister, Beth Manning Hightower of Batesville; brother, Edward Boyce “Eddie” Manning of Tupelo; nephew, Edward J. Clark Manning (Bree) of Tupelo; aunt, Mary Keating of Batesville; cousin, Linda Parker (Steve) of Ashville, NC.

Along with his parents, Ross was preceded in death by his grandparents, Boyce and Byrd Keating, Sr. and his sister, Patricia Manning Bridges.