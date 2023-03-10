Property Transfers Published 10:14 am Friday, March 10, 2023

Property transfers between Feb. 21 – 24, 2023, as recorded with the Panola County Chancery Clerk:

Second Judicial District

Woodmark Investments, LLC to Johnathan Boclair, A Lot in the West Half, South of Noble St., West of Garson St., Section 8, Township 9, Range 7.

Woodmark Investments, LLC to Johnathan Boclair, Lot 57, Sardis Country Estates, Section 29, Township 8, Range 5.

Wintrust Mortgage to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, A part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 9, Township 8 South, Range 5 West.

Woodmark Investments, LLC to Johnathan Boclair, Part of the South Half of Section 21, Townshop 8, Range 5.

Druetto Construction, LLC to Michael Druetto, Fraction of the North Half of Section 8, Township 9, Range 7 West.

The Estate of Sherry Wilkes to Jennifer A. Rogers, Five tracts of land in Sections 25, 28 and 29; Townships 10 and 27; Ranges 3 and 8.

Estate of Mary Virginia Langley to Jody Lynn Pittman, A part of the Northwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 13, Township 10 South, Range 6 West.

Patricia Pittman to Patricia Pittman and Amanda Gail Partridge, Northwest Quarter of Section 16, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

William Troy Reid to B&N Land Solutions, LLC, A fractional part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 25, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

William Sanders to CT Investments, LLC, West Half of the Northeast Quarter of Section 21, Township 21 South, Range 7 West.

Daryl and Tina Wallace to Michael Park, Lots 3, 4 and 5 of the Third Addition of Plum Point Subdivision.

PROTAX04, LLC to Kenneth Stull, Lot B-1, Coles Point Subdivision.

Kendall and Victorian Morrow to Veterans’ Home Purchase Board of the State of Mississippi, Northeast Quarter of Section 30, Township 8 South, Range 7 West.

Ganesha Tax Investments, LLC to Kenneth Bogue, Part of the South Half of the Northwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter East of Hwy., Section 11, Township 10, Range 8.

Shanece Bates to Peria and John Jerry, A fractional part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 11, Township 10 South, Range 6 West.

Natasha King to Sandra Strickland, A parcel of property located in Section 8, Township 9, Range 7.

Connie Vick Rogers to Calvin Conner Vick, Jr. and Samuel E. Vick, A parcel in Section 28, Township 10 South, Range 6 West.

Bettie Johnson, et al. to Katie Ford, All of Lot 3, Concrete Tile and Block Company Subdivision, City of Batesville.

Batesville Magnolia Cemetery to Rebecca and Robert Reed, Section HL, Lot 13, Four walkway spaces between Lot 13 and southern fence.

Michelle Davidson to Susan and Michelle Davidson, Northwest Quarter of Section 24, Township 27 North, Range 2 East.

Ann Snider to Gary Duke Snider, Part of the South Half of the Southeast Quarter of an unnamed Section, Township and Range.

Ann Snider to Lea Ann Grantham, Southwest Quarter of Section 23, Township 10, Range 6.

Ann Snider to Gary Duke Snider, 17.4-acre part of the North Half of the Northwest Quarter of an unnamed Section, Township and Range.

Ann Snider to James Snider, North Half of the Northwest Quarter and South Half of the Northwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter, Less ROW. Unnamed Section, Township and Range.

Curtis Mize to Jerry Paul Mize, Part of the North Half of the Northeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 14, Township 8 South, Range 6 West.

First Judicial District

Walter and Rhonda Ashe to Jimmy Grisham, A part of Lot 5, Lakewood Village Phase One.

Cameron, Holley and Brandon Smith to Bruce Gilliland, 1.597 acres, Southeast Quarter of Section 33, Township 7 South, Range 6 West.

Asante Baker, et ux. to Becca Purvis, Part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 6, Township 7 South, Range 8 West.

Henry Ashby, Jr. to Nancy McNail, Lots 18 and 19, Panola Hills Subdivision.

Richard LeFleur to Chad and Krista Ivy, 25.84 acres, more or less, in the Southwest Quarter of Section 20, Township 6 South, Range 9 West.

Linda Brewer to Gary Pope, Lots 42 to 48 and 53, Hideaway Hills Subdivision, Section 32, Township 7, Range 6.

Jason Capps to Lisa Capps and Kathryn Garner, Cabin on Lot 49, 109 Morat Rd., Town of Como.