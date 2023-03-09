Time changes Sunday; test smoke alarms Published 9:41 am Thursday, March 9, 2023

Daylight Saving Time happens Sunday morning and is a good reminder to test smoke alarms and talk to your family about what to do if there is a fire.

“Three children have died and others have been injured in fires so far in 2023,” said State Fire Marshal Mike Chaney. “It is very sad, disturbing even, to know that a child as young as 4 days old lost their life. I plead with parents and caretakers to talk to children about fire safety. Create an escape plan and make sure everyone knows where to meet outside of the home, in case of fire.”

At last check, there have been 19 fire deaths this year. There were 71 total fire deaths in Mississippi in 2022.

One suggestion for families is to have children draw an escape plan with their parents or guardians. The drawing should show how everyone will get out of the house. There should be multiple exits. The drawing should also include where they will meet outside the home. Once done drawing, talk about the plan together as a family.

Smoke alarms should be tested at least once a month using the test button. Make sure everyone in the home understands the sound of the smoke alarm and knows how to respond. Replace all smoke alarms when they are 10 years old and replace the smoke alarm immediately if it doesn’t respond properly when tested.

Smoke alarms should be placed in every sleeping area and common hallways and on every level of the home. Large homes may need extra smoke alarms. They should be placed on the ceiling or high on a wall.