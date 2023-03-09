Tigers rally to defeat Saltillo 5-3 Published 10:09 am Thursday, March 9, 2023

For the second straight game, South Panola snatched victory from defeat as the Tigers plated three runs in the top of the seventh to beat Saltillo 5-3 Saturday (March 4) at Saltillo.

South Panola (5-1) ran its winning streak to four games Tuesday (Feb. 28) with a 7-6 victory over Tupelo in eight innings as Aidan Williams delivered the game-winning RBI’s.

SP 5

Saltillo 3

South Panola took a 2-1 lead into the bottom of the sixth before Saltillo plated two runs before the Tigers came from behind in the seventh. Sophomore Herron Williams drove in two runs with a single and home run to pace South Panola at the plate.

Brayden Martin added a single and double while Landon Dickinson, Eli Raines and Williams supplied singles. Daniel Moore also scored a run. Martin got the pitching win in relief with 1.2 innings of work. Williams went 5.1 innings in the starting role and gave up three runs (one earned) on seven hits with four walks and three strikeouts.

The Tigers were scheduled to travel to Cleveland Central Tuesday (March 7) before playing Oxford and DeSoto Central at DeSoto on Friday.