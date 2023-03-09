Panola County Jail Log Published 10:13 am Thursday, March 9, 2023

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility.

Feb. 27

Markarus Dashun Harrell, 503 Pocahontas St., Sardis, charged with gambling.

Reginald Lavonte Houston, 358 Teasdale Rd., Enid, arrested on a bench warrant.

Crystal Dawn Martin, 1576 Baker Rd., Batesville, changed with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, possession of paraphernalia, and expired tag.

Mondrecus Deshown Blackburn, 215 Eureka St., Batesville, charged with simple possession of marijuana and failure to comply/resisting arrest.

March 1

Elania Inez Rone, 882 CR 220, Water Valley, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tracy Baker, 1414D Curtis Station Rd, Batesville, charged with contempt of court.

Robert Dernell Stewart, 2114 Shiloh Rd., Courtland, charged with contempt of court.

March 2

Tristen Alexander Smith, 98 Rachael Cove, Drummonds, TN, charged with DUI (other) and possession of a controlled substance.

Temetric Darrell Williams, 332 Mary Woods Rd, Como, charged with trespassing and possession of paraphernalia.

William Eddie Holloway, 598 East Lee St., Sardis, charged with aggravated assault.

Tony Porter, Sr., 624 S. Pocahontas St., Sardis, served seven days.

March 3

Mark Edward Gomilla, 300 Cleveland St., Itta Bena, charged with speeding, no insurance, and DUI (other).

Joseph Donald Hemker, 11252 High Rd., Hernando, charged with grand larceny.

Kelley Henning Peacock, 1547 Dees Rd., Enid, arrested on a bench warrant.

William Perry Jackson, Jr., 68 Alonzo Gibson Rd., Sardis, charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle and possession of stolen property.

Alfonza Emmanuel Gaston, 1805 Hospital Dr., Jackson, charged with DUI (other) and violation of the window tint ordinance.

Devonte Lavarius Rainey, 1245 Garden Dr., Greenville, charged with DUI (other) and violation of the window tint ordinance.

Nicholas Lamont Thompson, 821 Edwards Rd., Sardis, charged with DUI..

Andre Mashun Presley, 754 Sanders Rd., Sardis, charged with simple assault/domestic violence.

March 4

Shakel Sharda McGhee, 4573B Woodruff Rd., Batesville, charged with petit larceny and simple assault.

Dalton Walker Melton, 125 Hughes Rd., Sledge, arrested on a bench warrant.

March 5

Jared Wade Hankins, 504 Golden Way, Coldwater, charged with BUI.

March 6

Russelly Anthony Knight, 140 Highland Dr., Oxford, charged with careless driving.

Elijal Paul Riley, 487 CR 179, Oakland, charged with public drunkenness, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest.

Joshua Jamael Benner, 206 Tubbs Rd., Batesville, charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, firearm enhancement penalty, and improper equipment.

Shannon Necole Harris-Millar, 5638 Clarke Cove, Memphis, held for Shelby (TN) County.

Randall Scott Holloway, 534 Sleepy Creek Rd., Pope, held for questioning.