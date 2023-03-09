Mid-South Honor Band

Published 9:43 am Thursday, March 9, 2023

By Staff reports

South Panola Band members performed at the 44th annual event

South Panola High School Band members Drake Russell, Jordan Martin, Masimo Aguilar, Eyce Short, Susie Putman and Branson Jenkins performed at the 44th-annual Mid-South Honor Band on Saturday, Feb. 18 at The University of Mississippi. Students from across the south auditioned for placement. Russell, Aguilar and Putman placed in the top ensemble. Martin, Short and Jenkins placed in the second ensemble.

 

