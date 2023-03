Guaranty Supports Paddle For Panola Published 9:40 am Thursday, March 9, 2023

Guaranty Bank donated $1,000 to the Paddle for Panola fundraiser that recently raised more than $21,000 for The Grace Place. Pictured is (from left) Blake Shipp of Guaranty Bank, Chris Smith and Justin Unruh of Paddle for Panola, and Jonathan Garner. representing The Grace Place.