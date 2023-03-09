Gray announces for House Dist. 10 Published 10:05 am Thursday, March 9, 2023

Lofton Gray, son of Batesville natives April and Robby Gray, has announced that he is running for the state House of Representatives seat currently held by Rep. Brady Williamson.

Gray moved to Batesville after graduation from Millsaps College, spending some time as a teacher and coach at North Delta before attending Ole Miss Law.

“We need a representative who will work hand-in-hand with the mayor, the board of aldermen, and the county supervisors in making sure that Batesville, Pope, and the surrounding communities are served well by the legislature in Jackson”, he said.

When asked what issue is most important to him, Gray cited education. “Any and all problems come back to education. Crime, poverty, unemployment…all of these. Mississippi has dedicated and hardworking teachers; we need to review our spending in that arena and find a way to adequately give them the support they need. Mississippi has some of the highest paid superintendents in the nation, and some of the lowest paid teachers, it’s time someone refocuses our educational priorities.”

When asked why he is running, Gray said, “It is a big thing to ask for someone’s vote, and I understand that. I am humbled at the support we have already received and am optimistic at the chance we have to secure outstanding representation for the people of Panola County. I don’t believe any politician should make promises they can’t keep, the only promise that I will make is to tell the truth and be open and honest with all, as a candidate and, if I am fortunate enough, as your representative.”

Gray cites his prior experience working at the MS House of Representatives, at the Mississippi Center for Public Policy, and for Republican campaigns in Georgia. Gray is running as a Republican and will appear on the August 8th Primary Election ballot.

Gray also serves as an officer in the MS Army National Guard. Voters can find more information on Lofton and his campaign on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter; or can reach out to him with any questions/concerns at (662) 454-4862.