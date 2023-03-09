Governor signs legislation creating Nurse Retention Program in Mississippi Published 3:56 pm Thursday, March 9, 2023

Governor Tate Reeves announced Thursday that he signed Senate Bill 2373 which creates the “Skilled Nursing Home and Hospital Nurses Retention Loan Repayment Program.”

The legislation seeks to incentivize nurses who choose to stay and work in Mississippi following their graduation from nursing school.

“This legislation will strengthen the pipeline of medical professionals and improve the quality of care for all Mississippians,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “Innovation is the solution to our health care challenges and it is the solution to keeping talented Mississippians here.”

The program would repay the student loans of nurses who choose to stay and work in Mississippi. Qualifying nurses could receive up to $6,000 per year for up to three years. The program will be administered by the Mississippi Postsecondary Education Financial Assistance Board.

The full legislation can be read here.