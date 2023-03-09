County agrees to renew Lifeguard contract Published 9:38 am Thursday, March 9, 2023

Lifeguard will provide three ambulances to service Panola across two stations

Lifeguard Ambulance Service Panola will continue to provide emergency medical services for Panola County through September 2026 following an agreement reached between the company and the Board of Supervisors recently.

Lifeguard is also recruiting for openings for EMTs, advanced EMTs and paramedics in its Panola County operations.

The agreement was approved by the Panola County Board of Supervisors in February and officially renews in July.

Lifeguard has been serving Panola County since 2017.

Under the renewed contract agreement,. Lifeguard’s main base is in Batesville, with a substation in Sardis.

“Lifeguard will provide the highest level of emergency healthcare to Panola County at a moment’s notice, and we are looking for people to join our team,” said Steve Peacock, Regional Director of Operations for Global Medical Response. “Working with the Lifeguard team is a great way to serve the community and earn a living in healthcare as an emergency first responder.”

Air Evac Lifeteam, also a member of the Global Medical Response family, has one aircraft based in Batesville that can be accessed for medical transportation.

Founded in 1990, Lifeguard Ambulance Service provides clinical service and ground transportation to more than 160,000 patients each year. Headquartered in Birmingham, Ala., Lifeguard employs more than 1,150 caregivers across eight states.