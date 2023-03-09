Bonnie Appleton Gant Waycaster, 85 Published 9:33 am Thursday, March 9, 2023

Bonnie Appleton Gant Waycaster, 85, of Batesville, went home to her Lord and Savior Tuesday evening, March 7, 2023.

The family will receive friends Thursday evening, March 9, from 5 – 8 p.m. at Wells Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Friday, March 10, at 2 p.m. at New Hope Church of God. Interment will follow in Forrest Memorial Park.

Bonnie was born March 7, 1938, to Thomas and Louise Pugh Appleton. Bonnie lived her entire life in Batesville. She was a retired CNA. Bonnie was a member of the Lions Club and New Hope Church of God. She loved her church family.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents, one brother, and two sisters. She was also preceded by her first husband of 42 years, Kirk Gant and her second husband of 19 years, Frank Waycaster, as well as one grandson, Kyle Wallace.

She leaves to cherish her memories forever, two daughters, Rosa Hinshaw (Steve), and Katie Shepherd, three sons, Doug “Killa” Gant (Jody), William Gant (Darlene), and Michael Gant (Jennifer). She also leaves eight grandchildren, Chris Griffis, Josh Griffis, Blake Hinshaw, Bryan Gant, Brianna Gant, Lisa Joslin, Holly Gant, and Melissa Gant, Six great-grandchildren, AJ Griffis, Madison Gant, Anna Clair Gant, McKenzie Gant, Talisa Allen, and Noah Wallace, and one great-great granddaughter, Junee Walker.