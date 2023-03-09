Alpha Kappa Alpha Remembers Published 10:17 am Thursday, March 9, 2023

On Monday, Jan.16, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated®️, Alpha Beta Tau Omega Chapter remembered the vision and dream of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. by participating in the Panola County Commemoration March and the Operation Keep our Community Warm Coat Drive. The march was hosted by The Sardis District Pastors and Ministers Division in association with The Panola County MLK Commemoration Committee. Throughout this event, the focus stemmed around “Together We Can Be The Dream.” Coats of various sizes were collected and donated to serve the community. Members of the sorority embodied the vision that MLK Day was indeed a day on, not a day off. Pictured are President LaTasha Rice and Vice-President Brenda Liddell gear up for the MLK March with Alpha Beta Tau Omega Chapter Members.