Batesville man charged with auto burglary in Oxford Published 3:17 am Monday, February 27, 2023

On January 18, 2023, the Oxford Police Department took a report about a wallet

being stolen out of vehicle in the 400 block of Price Street.

After an investigation, two suspects were identified. Warrants for auto burglary were issued for Arthur Chapman, Jr., 22, of Batesville, and a juvenile.

On Feb. 21, Chapman was stopped byOPD investigators and taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center. He was given a bond of $3,500 by a Justice Court Judge.