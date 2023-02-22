Property Transfers Published 11:29 am Wednesday, February 22, 2023

Property transfers between Feb. 6-10, 2023, as recorded with the Panola County Chancery Clerk:

Second Judicial District

Larry Pride to Brittany Chapman, A fractional part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 4, Township 9 South, Range 9 West.

Batesville Magnolia Cemetery to Loamie and Linda Murphree, Section D, Lot 101, Spaces 3 and 4.

Gary Newman to Frank and Deloris Morgan, A fractional part of the Southeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of Section 10, Township 8 South, Range 6 West.

Foxtrot, LLC to Brent Luckett, 1-acre part of the South Half of the Northeast Quarter of an unspecified Section, Township and Range.

Stacy Lavonte McMurry to Stacy Lavonte McMurry and A. Sturlaugson, Part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 29, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Sheila Faye Cook to Sheila Faye and Dennis Carl Cook, A fractional part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 20, Township 9 South, Range 9 West; A fractional part of Lot 3 of Section 23, Township 28 North, Range 1 East (Quitman County).

Patsy Anthony to Charles and Arlene Wilson, A part of the East Half of the East Half of Section 13, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Brenda M. Campbell to Alvarez Rentals, LLC, A part of Lot 28, Parkview Subdivision.

Andy Land, LLC to Mike and Shirley Pittman, 134 Henderson Road, Batesville, MS.

Russell Fondren to Jose Garcia, A tract in the Northeast Quarter of Section 34, Township 8 South, Range 6 West.

Rubin Lublin, LLC to Federal National Mortgage Association, Lots 19 and 20, Third Addition to the Plum Point Subdivision.

James Petrea, III, as Administrator, Estate of Augustine Petrea, to James Petrea, III, Northeast Quarter of Section 11, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

Jose Garcia to Carlos Cruz and Alma Lopez, A tract in the Northeast Quarter of Section 34, Township 8 South, Range 6 West.

Sarah Mae Brown and Ola Marie Clark to Hubbard and Charlotte Burgess, Northwest Quarter of Section 21, Township 8 South, Range 7 West.

Lisa Blair Nissen to Joshua Cobb, Lot 22, Mossy Oak Cove Subdivision.

Richard W. Brown to Sean Williams, A fractional part of Blocks 8 and 9, Town of Pope.

Donald Burton to Jean Rutherford, 2.13 acres, more or less, located in Northwest Quarter of Section 39, Township 9 South, Range 5 West.

Dennis Perry to P & P Farms, LLC, A fractional part of the Southeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 15, Township 10 South, Range 6 West, and a fractional part of the Southwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 14, Township 10 South, Range 6 West.

Alice Marie Shaw to Walter Butler, A part of the Southwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 26, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

Judy Thornburg to Emily Childress, Lots 1 to 5, Sardis Lake Estates, Section D, also known as part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 21, Township 8 South, Range 5 West.

First Judicial District

Barbara Wright to Regina Freeman, A parcel located in the Southwest Quarter of Section 29, Township 6 South, Range 7 West.

Ellen and David Donaldson, as Trustees of the Ellen Donaldson Revocable Living Trust to David Ray Donaldson, as Trustee of the David Donaldson Revocable Living Trust, A parcel in the Northwest Quarter of Section 19, Township 7 South, Range 5 West.

Ellen and David Donaldson, as Trustees of the Ellen Donaldson Revocable Living Trust to David Ray Donaldson, as Trustee of the David Donaldson Revocable Living Trust, Parcels of land in both Sections 13 and 18; Ranges 5W and 6W, both parcels being in Township 7 South.

Divonia Miles, et al. to Gerald and Robbie Parrish, A parcel in Section 15, Township 8 South, Range 7 West.

Willie Tucker, et al. to Emma Russell, A part of Lots 38 and 39, Block 10, Ward Reservation, Town of Sardis.

First Security Bank to Dotson Home Designs, LLC, Lots 6, 7 and 8, Section A, Hide-A-Way Hills Subdivision.

Eddie Bobo to Esker Bobo, East Half of Lot 12, Block 2, Town of Crenshaw.

James Jackson to Patty Knapp and Eric Jackson, Lots 1, 2 and 3, Block 7, Porter Addition, Town of Crenshaw.

Marc McKay to 21st Mortgage Corporation, A parcel in Section 29, Township 6 South, Range 7 West.

Willa Floyd to John, William and Robert Floyd, Part of the East Half of Section 27, Township 7 South, Range 7 West.

McKasher Holts to Mose Holts, Southwest Quarter of Section 1, Township 8, Range 7 West.