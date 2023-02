Persimmon Hill Black History program Sunday Published 11:27 am Wednesday, February 22, 2023

Persimmon Hill M.B. Church of Enid will be in observance of their Black History program Sunday, Feb. 26, at 2:30 p.m.

The guest speaker will be Rev. Nehemiah Martin along with the Pope Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church family.

Lunch will be served.

Church pastor is Rev. Andrew Fluker.