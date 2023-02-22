Panola County Jail Log Published 11:28 am Wednesday, February 22, 2023

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility.

Feb. 13

Candace Renee Webster, 214 Tubbs Rd., Batesville, charged with simple assault.

Rodrigus Cortez Oliver, 147 Don Butler Rd., Sardis, charged with domestic violence.

Jarobe Donnell Smith, 9767 Dogwood Court East, Olive Branch, charged with DUI (other).

Lagurlyn Shamary Pettis, 303 Railroad St., Como, arrested on a warrant.

Bennie Demetrius Jones, 316 Center St., Sardis, charged with contempt of court.

Karen Lynn Smith, 2700 Cross Creek Rd., Sardis, charged with disturbance of the peace.

Feb. 14

Casey Ann Beard, 1021 Molly Barr Rd., Oxford, charged with Drug Court sanction.

John Douglas Bailey IV, 624 Nash Rd., Batesville, charged with domestic violence.

Jasmine Jashay Fonville, 879 Burton Rd., Senatobia, charged with telephone harassment.

Feb. 15

Tracy Baker, 1414D Curtis Rd., Batesville, charged with simple assault and disturbance of the peace.

Montreydres Cortez Williams, 300 V Ranza Rd., Batesville, charged with contempt of court.

Karen Lynn Smith, 2700 Cross Creek Rd., Sardis, charged with disturbance of the peace.

Shawn Michael Camp, 2227A Hughes Rd., Courtland, charged with simple domestic violence.

Feb. 16

Carlos Dewayne Rudd, 236 MLK Dr., Batesville, charged with personal information fraud.

Austin Lee Alred, 444 Lemaster Rd., Sardis, charged with DUI (other).

Gary Lynn Winburn, 1256 Hunt Rd., Batesville, charged with DUI (other).

Eric Dewayne Nelson, 19 Al Johnson Rd., Como, charged with DUI and no drivers license.

James Melvin Wilbourne, 102 Wilbourne Rd., Sardis, charged with DUI (other).

Joseph Oliver Wicks, 2832B Cotton Plant Rd., Batesville, charged with simple assault.

Feb. 17

Iantea Chevon Lee, 345 Ridge Rd., Courtland, charged with domestic violence and malicious mischief.

Jana Ray Bruce, 3424A Pocahontas Ext., Sardis, charged with capital murder.

Kenterrous Dajuan Nelson, 77 Barker Rd., Courtland, charged with disorderly conduct.

Feb. 18

Shanilo O’Neil Stanford, 267 Pollard St., Batesville, charged with DUI (second), careless driving, and driving while license suspended.

Temetric Darrell Williams, 332 Mary Woods Rd., Como, charged with disturbance of a business.

Sherman Randall Hunt, 219 Henry Heafner Rd., Sardis, charged with public drunkenness, and two counts of disorderly conduct/failure to comply.

Feb. 19

Willie Dearlo Miles, 85 Hawkins Rd., Courtland, charged with domestic violence, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest.

Desmond Derai Johnson, 704 Carter St., Winnsboro, LA, charged with DUI (other).