New superintendent in Sardis; librarian leaving Published 11:26 am Wednesday, February 22, 2023

By Kay Wolfe

News from the North

Another busy week, but lots of fun. Happy late Valentine’s Day to all. I received a box of candy and ate several pieces right off the bat.

The mayor is making a big push to complete the circle at the Veteran’s Memorial Park, order, and installed by the Memorial Day program. Each brick will be $50 and will be ordered as soon as there are 100 to order. Pick up your form at the Sardis City Hall or on the website and take the completed form back to the city hall with your money. The deadline for new bricks is April 24.

People, I notice, are still recovering from the ice storm. We had no damage, but people around me did. The leaves are overtaking some streets and drains.

The Como Community Club met recently, and in anticipation of Valentine’s Day, all the food was in the shape of a heart. The food is always fabulous. The program was about the new Performing Arts Center at Northwest Community College.

The schedule of upcoming performances was given to all in attendance. After more eating and talking the meeting was dismissed by Mrs. Kerney-Wilbourn.

I had the opportunity to meet the new superintendent of North Panola Schools, Mr. Chad Spence. He is married to a former student, Verlena Holmes, from Batesville. I also worked with her mother. That was fun reminiscing about Batesville and his family.

Glen Bowman, one of the assistant librarians, has left the library. He will be moving on to another job shortly. I enjoyed getting to know him and his family. He was always very helpful and has a great attitude.

Gotta run. Go to the church of your choice this week. Pick up your trash and your neighbors. Take care of God’s creation.

Live Large; Laugh Often; Love Large.