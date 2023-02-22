Batesville Fire Dept. Call Log Published 11:28 am Wednesday, February 22, 2023

Feb. 14

12:53 a.m. – Lester St., subject has unknown medical condition.

3:17 a.m. – Broadway St., 33 year old male with severe pain.

4:17 a.m. – McNeely Rd., residential fire, occupants inside.

6:15 a.m. – Van Voris, close to TK Store, small fire on side of road.

11:12 a.m. – Van Voris, area of Smokey Storage, fire reported.

1:03 p.m. – Hwy. 6E & Medical Center Dr.,, two car accident.

1:37 p.m. – Van Voris, area of TK’s, 63 year old male with burns to his face.

Feb. 15

4:29 a.m. – Lester St., automatic medical alarm.

9:17 a.m. – Gay St., 50 year old female has fallen.

10:38 a.m. – Lester St., automatic medical alarm.

11:25 a.m. – Gay St., female subject needs assistance getting into vehicle.

Feb. 16

5:56 a.m. – Court St., caller advises she has locked her keys in her house.

11:48 a.m. – House-Carlson Dr., Wal Mart, automatic fire alarm.

12:03 p.m. – I-55 southbound, just south of River Rd., vehicle accident with roller and entrapment.

3:50 p.m. – Keating Rd., Azalea Commons, automatic fire alarm.

6:07 p.m. – Leonard St., residential fire alarm.

Feb. 17

10:04 a.m. – Hwy. 6W, Batesville Financial Services, 64 year old male with leg pain, LifeGuard also en route.

Feb. 18

12:44 a.m. – Pearson St., near the Whiskey Chute, single car accident, no injuries, glass in the road needs to be cleaned up.

11:32 a.m. – Hwy. 35N, Love’s Truck Stop, truck in parking lot is leaking diesel.

12:59 p.m. – Hwy. 6E, Lowe’s Home Improvement, female in the flooring department unresponsive and barely breathing.

3:37 p.m. – I-55 northbound at the River Road bridge, vehicle hit the bridge and went into the water.

6:59 p.m. – Lester St., 58 year old female experiencing shaking.

Feb. 19

2:33 a.m. – Lakewood Dr., Quality Inn, management requesting department make entry into a room.

10:36 a.m. – Pearson St., 32 year old female, possible labor.

12:16 p.m. – Hwy. 6 & 51, two car accident with injuries, LifeGuard also en route.

Feb. 20

2:02 a.m. – Jackson St., 71 year old female with medical emergency.

7:56 a.m. – Hwy. 6W by the overhead bridge, two vehicle accident, no known injuries.

6:31 p.m. – House Carlson Dr., Wal Mart, fire alarm.