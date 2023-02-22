Batesville Fire Dept. Call Log
Published 11:28 am Wednesday, February 22, 2023
Feb. 14
12:53 a.m. – Lester St., subject has unknown medical condition.
3:17 a.m. – Broadway St., 33 year old male with severe pain.
4:17 a.m. – McNeely Rd., residential fire, occupants inside.
6:15 a.m. – Van Voris, close to TK Store, small fire on side of road.
11:12 a.m. – Van Voris, area of Smokey Storage, fire reported.
1:03 p.m. – Hwy. 6E & Medical Center Dr.,, two car accident.
1:37 p.m. – Van Voris, area of TK’s, 63 year old male with burns to his face.
Feb. 15
4:29 a.m. – Lester St., automatic medical alarm.
9:17 a.m. – Gay St., 50 year old female has fallen.
10:38 a.m. – Lester St., automatic medical alarm.
11:25 a.m. – Gay St., female subject needs assistance getting into vehicle.
Feb. 16
5:56 a.m. – Court St., caller advises she has locked her keys in her house.
11:48 a.m. – House-Carlson Dr., Wal Mart, automatic fire alarm.
12:03 p.m. – I-55 southbound, just south of River Rd., vehicle accident with roller and entrapment.
3:50 p.m. – Keating Rd., Azalea Commons, automatic fire alarm.
6:07 p.m. – Leonard St., residential fire alarm.
Feb. 17
10:04 a.m. – Hwy. 6W, Batesville Financial Services, 64 year old male with leg pain, LifeGuard also en route.
Feb. 18
12:44 a.m. – Pearson St., near the Whiskey Chute, single car accident, no injuries, glass in the road needs to be cleaned up.
11:32 a.m. – Hwy. 35N, Love’s Truck Stop, truck in parking lot is leaking diesel.
12:59 p.m. – Hwy. 6E, Lowe’s Home Improvement, female in the flooring department unresponsive and barely breathing.
3:37 p.m. – I-55 northbound at the River Road bridge, vehicle hit the bridge and went into the water.
6:59 p.m. – Lester St., 58 year old female experiencing shaking.
Feb. 19
2:33 a.m. – Lakewood Dr., Quality Inn, management requesting department make entry into a room.
10:36 a.m. – Pearson St., 32 year old female, possible labor.
12:16 p.m. – Hwy. 6 & 51, two car accident with injuries, LifeGuard also en route.
Feb. 20
2:02 a.m. – Jackson St., 71 year old female with medical emergency.
7:56 a.m. – Hwy. 6W by the overhead bridge, two vehicle accident, no known injuries.
6:31 p.m. – House Carlson Dr., Wal Mart, fire alarm.