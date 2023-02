William Claude “W.C.” Arendale, 86 Published 10:48 am Tuesday, February 21, 2023

William Claude “W.C.” Arendale, 86, passed away Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, at the Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, at the First Baptist Church in Batesville with the interment to follow at Magnolia Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Thursday evening, Feb. 23, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Wells Funeral Home.

A complete obituary will be provided later.