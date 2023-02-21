Meda Jean Arendale, 86 Published 4:40 am Tuesday, February 21, 2023

Meda Jean Arendale, age 86, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, at Methodist University Hospital in Memphis.

Funeral services were Saturday, Feb. 18, at the First Baptist Church in Batesville with the interment at Magnolia Cemetery.

Meda Jean was born Dec. 31, 1936, to the late James Earnest Watts and Meda Labon Hastings. After graduating from Crowder High School (elected most beautiful in the 9th grade, cheerleader 2-years, and home coming queen her junior year) and Northwest Mississippi Junior College (cheerleader 2-years and leader of numerous clubs) she worked at Tallahatchie Valley Electric Power Association in Batesville, and retired after 43-years.

Meda Jean became a Christian early in her life and started teaching Sunday School at the age of 18 and continued throughout most of her life (teaching children to adult ladies and Bible Explorers Groups). She was a devoted wife and loving mother, an extensive cook, raising large gardens (canning and storing vegetables), livestock, dogs, cats, and show horses in her spare time.

She is survived by her husband W. C. Arendale (married 65-years), Connie Arendale (daughter), Michael Arendale (son), and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings: Homer Watts, Celeste Watts, Hilda Watts Riggins, William Nathaniel (Scooter) Watts, and James Everett Watts.

She was loved by many and will be missed by all.