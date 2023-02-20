Body of Texas man recovered after crash into Tallahatchie River Published 8:28 am Monday, February 20, 2023

On Saturday, Feb. 18, at approximately 3:40 p.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Interstate 55 in Panola County.

A 2006 GMC Sierra driven by 50-year-old Carlos A. Perza of Port Arthur, TX, traveling north on Interstate 55 when it ran off the road and into the Tallahatchie River.

Carlos A. Perza received fatal injuries from the crash.

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.