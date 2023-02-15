Shooting sports season registration open

Published 9:27 am Wednesday, February 15, 2023

By Staff reports

Panola County 4-H is now accepting registration for the 2023 Shooting Sports Season.

Youth ages 8-18, as of Jan. 1,  are eligible to participate.  Safety training and practices for archery, pistol, rifle, muzzleloader, and shotgun disciplines are offered.

The cost is $15 per discipline.  Registration packets can be picked up at the Extension Office at 245C Eureka Street in Batesville or emailed via request.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Registration is due by Friday, Feb. 17.  Contact Ginger Cook at 563-6260 with questions.

More News

Boone Newsmedia founder and chairman dies

Hymns of the faith strengthen our resolve

Can we read the signs?

Where were you during Ice Storm ‘94?

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Friends2Follow