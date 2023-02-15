Shooting sports season registration open Published 9:27 am Wednesday, February 15, 2023

Panola County 4-H is now accepting registration for the 2023 Shooting Sports Season.

Youth ages 8-18, as of Jan. 1, are eligible to participate. Safety training and practices for archery, pistol, rifle, muzzleloader, and shotgun disciplines are offered.

The cost is $15 per discipline. Registration packets can be picked up at the Extension Office at 245C Eureka Street in Batesville or emailed via request.

Registration is due by Friday, Feb. 17. Contact Ginger Cook at 563-6260 with questions.