Robertson Serving at MDOT Published 9:34 am Wednesday, February 15, 2023

Monica Robertson is currently the Human Resources Generalist II for Mississippi Department of Transportation in District II, where she has served since August 2022. Monica’s background in human resources includes recruitment, orientation, and training. In addition, she brings an extensive background of working as a Career Counselor with individuals to help guide their career and educational goals. Upon receiving her Associate’s Degree in Business Administration, Monica transferred to The University of Southern Mississippi, graduating with a Bachelor’s in Psychology. Currently, she holds a Master’s in Organizational Leadership from Belhaven University and an Associate Professional Human Resources Certification.