Math Tournament Winners Published 9:36 am Wednesday, February 15, 2023

The North Delta School MCTM Middle School Math Tournament local level winners (first and second place) will advance to the Regional level at Northwest Community College. Pictured are (front, from left) Lilly Cannon (second place for 7th grade), Isabella Austin (1st place for 7th grade), Addison Willingham (2nd place for 8th grade), (back) Dalton Mills (3rd place for 7th grade), Levi Hughes (1st place for 8th grade), and Collins Blair (3rd place for 8th grade). (Contributed)