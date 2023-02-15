Math Tournament Winners

Published 9:36 am Wednesday, February 15, 2023

By Staff reports

The North Delta School MCTM Middle School Math Tournament local level winners (first and second place) will advance to the Regional level at Northwest Community College. Pictured are (front, from left) Lilly Cannon (second place for 7th grade), Isabella Austin  (1st place for 7th grade), Addison Willingham  (2nd place for 8th grade), (back) Dalton Mills (3rd place for 7th grade), Levi Hughes (1st place for 8th grade), and Collins Blair  (3rd place for 8th grade). (Contributed)

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

More News

Boone Newsmedia founder and chairman dies

Hymns of the faith strengthen our resolve

Can we read the signs?

Where were you during Ice Storm ‘94?

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Friends2Follow