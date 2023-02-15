Ice days won’t be made up Published 9:19 am Wednesday, February 15, 2023

South Panola School District trustees this week voted to forgive the four inclement weather days that occurred Jan. 31 – Feb. 3, meaning students and staff will not have to make up those days by foregoing other scheduled school holidays this spring.

President’s Day (Feb. 20) and the Monday following Easter (April 10) will be school holidays because of the board decision.

The last day of school for students will be May 23, and teachers will be dismissed for the term on May 25.