Ice days won’t be made up

Published 9:19 am Wednesday, February 15, 2023

By Staff reports

South Panola School District trustees this week voted to forgive the four inclement weather days that occurred Jan. 31 – Feb. 3, meaning students and staff will not have to make up those days by foregoing other scheduled school holidays this spring.

President’s Day (Feb. 20) and the Monday following Easter (April 10) will be school holidays because of the board decision.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

The last day of school for students will be May 23, and teachers will be dismissed for the term on May 25.

More Top Stories

Boone Newsmedia founder and chairman dies

Math Tournament Winners

Smith, Pitcock slated for SP Hall of Fame

Early morning fire claims life of woman

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Friends2Follow