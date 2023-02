Grace Champions Published 9:18 am Wednesday, February 15, 2023

The Grace Place Executive Director Chris Pope (center) presented the benevolence ministry’s first Champions of Grace awards to Chris Smith and Dr. Justin Unruh at the Grace Place Gala held last Thursday, Feb. 9, at First United Methodist Church. Smith and Unruh were recognized for the fundraising efforts for The Grace Place through their annual Paddle for Panola canoe trip, followed closely by community supporters. (Joey Brent)