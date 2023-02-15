Batesville Fire Dept. Call Log

Feb. 7

3:09 a.m. – Eureka St., fire detected.

7:58 a.m. – Willa St., 51 year old male has fallen, possible broken ribs.

10:36 a.m. – Lawson St., 3 year old child having a seizure.

11:18 a.m. – Jones St., grass fire.

10:02 p.m. – Eureka St. & Hwy. 6 area, smell of propane reported.

Feb. 8

12:06 a.m. – Pollard St., 82 year old female with difficulty breathing.

4:56 a.m. – Hemlock Dr., 70 year old male requesting aid.

1:34 p.m. – Carlisle Rd., carbon monoxide alarm, mutual aid for county department who had no response.

1:40 p.m. – College St., Batesville Elementary, child having a seizure.

Feb. 9

12:28 a.m. – Covenant Crossing, Home2Suites, 75 year old female having allergic reaction to shrimp.

4:13 a.m. – Elbert Smith Rd., male subject having medical emergency.

7:48 a.m. – Boothe St., wellness check requested.

7:45 p.m. – Warren Dr., fire alarm.

Feb. 10

7:44 a.m. – North Delta School, car accident, Lifeguard en route.

9:40 a.m. – Wood Duck Cv., fire alarm.

1:27 p.m. – Sunrise Cv., subject having medical emergency.

1:50 p.m. – Cracker Barrel, 54 year old male having chest pains.

3:11 p.m. –  Skyline Motel, 60 year old male with shortness of breath and dizziness.

9:09 p.m. – Chili’s Restaurant, male subject complaining for chest pains in the bathroom.

Feb. 11

7:39 a.m. – Van Voris, TK’s Grocery Store, male subject has passed out.

10:23 a.m. – Broadway St. Trailer Park, caller reports trailer is leaking fluid.

1:23 p.m. – Pettit St., 12 year old having trouble moving.

4:39 p.m. – Old Lake Cv., unknown medical alert call.

5:28 p.m. – Area near Zaxby’s, two car collision with unknown injuries.

Feb. 12

5:27 a.m. – Bradford St., 41 year old female with medical emergency.

11:11 p.m. – Oakley Dr., female subject threatening suicide, officer on scene, paramedics have been dispatched.

Feb. 13

7:25 a.m. – TK’s Supermarket, male subject has burns on his face.

8:48 a.m. – I-55 at Exit 243 northbound, two vehicle crash, no injuries, road is not blocked.

1:17 p.m. – Broadway St., 25 year old female with labor pains.

3:05 p.m. – Hwy. 6 in front of John Deere for vehicle crash, no known injuries.

3:23 p.m. – Oakley Dr., 19 year old heart patient has emergency.

5:25 p.m. – Roper Rd., residential fire alarm.

8:50 p.m. – Lester St., 58 year old female trembling and shaking.

