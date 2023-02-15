Batesville Fire Dept. Call Log
Published 9:38 am Wednesday, February 15, 2023
Feb. 7
3:09 a.m. – Eureka St., fire detected.
7:58 a.m. – Willa St., 51 year old male has fallen, possible broken ribs.
10:36 a.m. – Lawson St., 3 year old child having a seizure.
11:18 a.m. – Jones St., grass fire.
10:02 p.m. – Eureka St. & Hwy. 6 area, smell of propane reported.
Feb. 8
12:06 a.m. – Pollard St., 82 year old female with difficulty breathing.
4:56 a.m. – Hemlock Dr., 70 year old male requesting aid.
1:34 p.m. – Carlisle Rd., carbon monoxide alarm, mutual aid for county department who had no response.
1:40 p.m. – College St., Batesville Elementary, child having a seizure.
Feb. 9
12:28 a.m. – Covenant Crossing, Home2Suites, 75 year old female having allergic reaction to shrimp.
4:13 a.m. – Elbert Smith Rd., male subject having medical emergency.
7:48 a.m. – Boothe St., wellness check requested.
7:45 p.m. – Warren Dr., fire alarm.
Feb. 10
7:44 a.m. – North Delta School, car accident, Lifeguard en route.
9:40 a.m. – Wood Duck Cv., fire alarm.
1:27 p.m. – Sunrise Cv., subject having medical emergency.
1:50 p.m. – Cracker Barrel, 54 year old male having chest pains.
3:11 p.m. – Skyline Motel, 60 year old male with shortness of breath and dizziness.
9:09 p.m. – Chili’s Restaurant, male subject complaining for chest pains in the bathroom.
Feb. 11
7:39 a.m. – Van Voris, TK’s Grocery Store, male subject has passed out.
10:23 a.m. – Broadway St. Trailer Park, caller reports trailer is leaking fluid.
1:23 p.m. – Pettit St., 12 year old having trouble moving.
4:39 p.m. – Old Lake Cv., unknown medical alert call.
5:28 p.m. – Area near Zaxby’s, two car collision with unknown injuries.
Feb. 12
5:27 a.m. – Bradford St., 41 year old female with medical emergency.
11:11 p.m. – Oakley Dr., female subject threatening suicide, officer on scene, paramedics have been dispatched.
Feb. 13
7:25 a.m. – TK’s Supermarket, male subject has burns on his face.
8:48 a.m. – I-55 at Exit 243 northbound, two vehicle crash, no injuries, road is not blocked.
1:17 p.m. – Broadway St., 25 year old female with labor pains.
3:05 p.m. – Hwy. 6 in front of John Deere for vehicle crash, no known injuries.
3:23 p.m. – Oakley Dr., 19 year old heart patient has emergency.
5:25 p.m. – Roper Rd., residential fire alarm.
8:50 p.m. – Lester St., 58 year old female trembling and shaking.