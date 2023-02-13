Leta Nell Aven Dixon, 89, passed gently from this life, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at Diversicare in Southaven. She was born in Pope on June 26, 1933, to Marvin and Minta Garner Aven.

Nell grew up in Grenada and in 1949, she married Marvin Dixon. She was in poor health for several years, which made it necessary for her to move to Senatobia, to be near her children. Nell retired, from First National Bank (Bank Plus), where she served as a bank officer and was a devoted employee for more than twenty years. After retirement, Marvin and Nell traveled from coast to coast with their lifelong friends, Evelyn and Orien Westbrook. This was a special time in her life that she would always treasure.

Left to cherish her memory, is her loving family, which includes two children, Donna Jacks (Jim) of Senatobia, and Randy Dixon (Deborah) of Hernando; two grandchildren, James F. Jacks, III, of Jackson, and Lydia Jacks Elam (James Ealm, II), of Senatobia; seven great-grandchildren, Lydia Randall Latham (Andrew), of West Point, James Kyle Elam, of Senatobia, James Jacks IV, of Oxford, Jeffrey Jacks, of Greenwood, and Kaitlyn Alford, Paige Elizabeth Jacks, Emily Faye Jacks, all of Brandon. She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin E. Dixon, one brother, Ted Aven (Nancy) and her parents.

No arrangements for a service has been made at this time.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to, Friends of the Senatobia & Tate County Animals (Tate County Animal Shelter). Ray-Nowell is honored to have charge of arrangements.