Martha Yvette Reasons, 64 Published 5:27 am Wednesday, February 8, 2023

Martha Yvette Reasons, 64, of Batesville, graciously lost her fight with dementia on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at her home while surrounded by her loving family family.

The funeral service was held on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at Shady Grove Baptist Church. Interment was in Shady Grove Cemetery.

Marsha Yvette Reasons was born on Sept. 16,1958, in Batesville. Yvette leaves behind her loving, devoted husband Neal Reasons, Daughters Brooke Pittman and Amber Winn (Micheal Winn) and Stepchildren Anthony Reasons and Dana Bailey. Yvette’s grandchildren were the apple of her eye and brought her the greatest joy. The grandchildren she leaves behind are: Granddaughters, Bailee Pittman, Kaitlyn Palmertree, Swayze Winn, Shaylee Dye, and Carlie Kinnison. Grandsons she leaves behind are: Taylor Palmertree, Levi Palmertree, and Ricky DeMann. She leaves behind her loving, caring Mother, Robbie Trotter, her Stepmother, Carolyn Perkins, Sisters: Sharon Pollan, Liz Cardino, Debbie Trotter, and Cathy Dunlap. Brothers she leaves behind are: Rusty Perkins, Scott Perkins, and Stacy Perkins.

She is proceeded in death by her Father, Rouell Perkins; Stepfather, Redd Trotter; and Stepbrother Tommie Trotter. Yvette was a kind, caring, funny soul that loved her family beyond words. She was a devoted wife, loving mother, dedicated Nana, daughter, and sister.

Yvette is the definition of the word love. She loved her family with her whole heart and soul. Yvette served her community for years through her work as a manager of Unicel cell phone company. Upon her retirement, she and her sister, Sharon, started “ Two Sisters Cleaning Service” where she worked until she was no longer able, due to the diagnosis of Dementia.

Yvette was a mentor to her children and grandchildren, teaching them the joy of cooking and gardening. Yvette always had an eye to see the beauty in everything, and loved to antique shop, and go Goodwill hunting.

She will be forever remembered for her infectious smile, witty sense of humor, and the unconditional love she had for her family. We know that she is walking hand-in-hand with her father and stepfather watching over us all in Heaven. The family is asking that any donations be sent to the Mississippi chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, in hopes that one day we can find a cure for this life altering, thief of a disease.