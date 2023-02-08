Germany Kent named ‘Shero of the Year’ Published 5:41 am Wednesday, February 8, 2023

Sardis native has been FOX news anchor, media advisor in long journalism career

Former Miss Teen Mississippi Miss Congeniality and North Panola High School graduate Germany Kent has received career achievement honors in Los Angeles. The national award winning journalist, renowned celebrity host, producer, author, activist, entrepreneur, and philanthropist was presented with the Shero of the Year award Friday, Feb. 3. The event was presented by Two Lifestyles, Inc. Women’s Empowerment.

Kent, known to many in Panola County by her birth name Evelyn Palmer (born to parents Charles and Lula Palmer), has blazed trails from Panola County throughout the nation. Kent was honored with the award in recognition of the transformative impact she has had on community service efforts and society at large.

The award recognizes Germany’s legacy of being a cultural influencer, her commitment to community engagement, being a voice for the voiceless, dedicated work with literary and arts programming, and for blazing new trails within her industry.

“Germany is an exceptional unsung hero: giving back, creating a legacy, and making the world a better place. She has dedicated her life to the advancement of others and paved the way for the leaders of tomorrow. She is recognized as an ambassador for women through her extraordinary dedication, personal achievements, and service to others through mentorship, philanthropy, and business,” said La Toyia Conway-Hampton, CEO of Two Lifestyles Inc Women’s Empowerment.

In recent years, Kent has partnered with former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger to provide resources for the Boyle Heights Annual Miracle on 1st Street Toy Giveaway. Over the past few years alone, Kent has facilitated efforts to distribute more than 4,000 pounds of clothing bags, hundreds of food boxes, toys and back-to-school supplies to help adults and children in Los Angeles County.

Recognizing that the COVID-19 pandemic created devastating food insecurity for many vulnerable residents, Kent jumped into action and for the past two years served faithfully as a volunteer at New Challenge Ministries, Inc. in Torrance, California which served more than two million people in 2021 alone.

During the pandemic, Kent served as a FOX news anchor and news producer writing, producing and sharing content on COVID-19 and businesses making a difference in the community. As a media personality, pundit, and talk show host, Kent’s boundless energy and versatility has been on display on various broadcast and cable TV systems across the country.

Kent has served as a correspondent for various outlets as a public affairs host, and reporter in Los Angeles reaching more than 4 million households. Kent also worked as a local radio personality at KTYM in Inglewood, California.

In August 2022, Kent was tapped as the national media correspondent for “Preach The Word Worldwide” Network’s Global Broadcasting Convention held in Atlanta. Throughout her career, Kent has filmed, produced, and managed video production projects throughout the state of California, and across the country, and has been credited for a variety of videos and documentaries. Her writing has been critically acclaimed, appearing in national syndication and published across the web.

In between volunteering and activism, organizing community events, and mentoring, Kent also has been at the forefront to aid in efforts for the homeless population, often documenting the epidemic. Kent has also partnered with NBA Legend Charles Oakley’s Oak in the Kitchen to help Skid Row residents in Los Angeles.

Kent has been honored for her journalistic work in the U.S. Capitol at the National Press Club. In addition to being a widely respected journalist, Kent directs publicity and publication as a media owner and publisher for Star Stone Press, a national award-winning public relations and image consulting agency. Kent has worked with advertisers on campaigns for brands such as Nike, Macy’s, LA Galaxy, Budweiser, and more.

Kent was selected by Soledad O’Brien as a panelist to speak to youth about branding at the national PowHerful conference, sponsored by Billionaire Sara Blakely. Kent’s dedication to ending bullying has been showcased through her tireless efforts speaking out against bullying and cyberbullying, both locally and nationally.

In 2022, Kent was selected to the Board of Directors for All Cops Ain’t Bad, a national nonprofit organization that aims to develop trust and strengthen police and community partnerships. Additionally, Kent sits on the board for Los Angeles based Women of Prominence. With this initiative, she helps provide needed resources to train women and girls in public speaking, life skills, and etiquette, helping others to gain life skills that will allow them to enter/re-enter the workforce.

As an actress she has appeared on scripted television shows such as CBS’s “Criminal Minds,” USA’s “Graceland,” and Disney’s “Jessie.” Kent has also appeared on unscripted television and reality shows, including Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” and CBS’s “The Doctors,” among others. Kent has also achieved commercial success appearing in national advertisements for more than 100 commercials for brands such as Disney, eHarmony, Coors Light, and Verizon, among others.

Kent is an alumna of Northwest Mississippi Community College, Mississippi State University, University of Alabama, and the University of Southern California.

For her extraordinary career achievements, advocacy, humanitarian efforts, and as a cultural influencer, Kent has been recognized in the Mississippi Senate by Gov. Tate Reeves. In 2017, Kent became the first woman to be inducted into the North Panola High School Hall of Fame.

A former Miss North Panola, Kent also served as the first-ever Grand Marshal for North Panola’s Homecoming parade that same year.