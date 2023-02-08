Georgia R. Qualls, 102 Published 5:15 am Wednesday, February 8, 2023

Georgia R. Qualls, devoted wife and loving mother, age 102, entered the gates of heaven and joined her husband, Arthu of 67 years on Feb. 4, 2023, in Harrison, AR.

Funeral services for Georgia will be held at noon on Thursday, Feb. 9, at Wells Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will be held at Forrest Memorial Park.

Mrs. Qualls was born Nov. 27, 1920, in Lake View, TX to the late Golden Kye Harlan and Hattie Breeding Harlan. Mrs. Qualls worked at the Singer Sewing Machine Company in Trumann, AR during World War II while her husband, Arthur, served abroad.

She was also an avid gardener and loved nothing more than nurturing and caring for friends at her church. Mrs. Qualls was a member of the First Baptist Church of Batesville for over 20 years.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 67 years, Arthur Qualls, her parents, one brother, Delvin B. Harlan, three sisters, Eddie Faye Eades, Geraldine Eades, Erma Jean Wood, and one son-in-law, Tim McCarty.

Mrs. Qualls is survived by three daughters, Mary Ruth Qualls Pedzinski (Bob), of Harrison, AR, Sandra Qualls McCarty, of Atlanta, GA, and Donna Lynn Campbell (Dennis), of Buffalo, MI and one brother, K.G. Harlan (Joyce), of Jonesboro, AR. She also leaves behind six grandchildren, Kye Pedzinski, Shelley McCarty, Brian Pedzinski, Andy McCarty, Dawn Flick, and David Flick and four great-grandchildren, Bethany, Shannon, Brandon, and Max.