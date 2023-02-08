Dorothy Lee Pickett, 79 Published 5:23 am Wednesday, February 8, 2023

Dorothy Lee Pickett, 79, passed away Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at Baptist Memorial Hospital of North MS in Oxford.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with the interment to follow at Chapel Hill Cemetery in Pope. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at Wells Funeral Home.

Dorothy was born on Oct. 30, 1943, to the late Jasper G. and Jewel White Daugherty in Pope. She was a high school graduate of Pope High School and lifelong member of Pope Baptist Church. Dorothy worked hard throughout her lifetime, from Panola Mills and the Polaron, to working in the cafeteria at West Panola, to eventually owning the Catfish Hut by Enid Lake.

In her down time, she enjoyed working in her yard and gardening. Dorothy was somewhat of a “country girl” and liked to go fishing and enjoyed raising cattle. She also liked to watch sporting events, especially football and basketball.

The family members left behind to cherish her sweet memory include her two sons, Christopher E. Pickett of Pope, and Bradley K. Pickett of Keller, TX; her sister, Mary Francis McMinn of Pope; 5 grandchildren, Devan Pickett, Jackson Pickett, Manley Pickett, Dustin Buford, and Taylor Buford; and 2 great grandchildren, Selena L. Hermosillo and Scarlett E. Hermosillo.

Along with her parents, Dorothy is preceded in death by her husband, Jack Pickett; one sister, Margaret Flemings; and one brother, James Earl Daugherty.