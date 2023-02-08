Batesville Fire Dept. Call Log

Published 5:46 am Wednesday, February 8, 2023

By Staff reports

Jan. 31

9:03 a.m. – Oakley Dr., elderly male needs lift assist.

9:23 a.m. – Leonard St., possible stroke victim.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

12:28 p.m. – I-55 southbound, north of the Rest Area, vehicle crash.

4:37 p.m. – Dodge’s Store area, two car accident, caller advised no injuries.

5:58 p.m. – Hwy. 51S, Skyline Motel, 60 year old male is dizzy and weak.

11:21 p.m. – Corporate Dr., Mississippi Textiles,general fire alarm.

Feb. 1

9:06 a.m. – Lester St., female said she popped a vein in her leg.

11:46 a.m. – Hwys. 6&51, three car accident.

12:56 p.m. – Crown Dr., Blauer, general fire alarm.

12:58 p.m. – Hwy. 6W & Johnson St., automobile accident with injuries.

1:17 p.m. – Willa St., 49 year old female with diabetic emergency.

2:38 p.m. – Van Voris St., Smith Coin & Laundry, 63 year old male feeling dizzy and weak.

3:45 p.m. – Corporate Dr., Insituform, general fire alarm.

4:16 p.m. – Perkins Ln., carbon monoxide alarm.

Feb. 2

1:41 a.m. – Keating Rd., Azalea Commons, commercial fire alarm.

4:31 a.m. – Hwy. 6E, America’s Best Value Inn, caller advised a dryer is smoking.

8:41 a.m. – Corporate Dr., Insituform, commercial fire alarm.

8:58 a.m. – Medical Center Dr., Zaxby’s, 54 year old male is holding his head.

9:52 a.m. – Keating Rd., Burke’s Outlet, smell of burning throughout the story.

11:19 a.m. – Hwy. 6E in area of Yamato, vehicle accident reported.

3:28 p.m. – House-Carlson Dr., Murphy USA, subject is locked in the bathroom.

Feb. 3

10:28 a.m. – Armstrong St., 82 year old female has altered mental status.

12:30 p.m. – House-Carlson Dr., Murphy USA, car accident with no injuries, no road blockage.

7:34 p.m. – MLK Dr., 50 year old male has fallen.

Feb. 4

12:10 a.m. – Sweetgum Dr., 23 year old male experiencing chest pains.

12:52 a.m. – Tindale Cv., fire alarm.

2:07 a.m. – Lakewood Dr., 81 year old female with back pain and high blood pressure.

2:38 p.m. – Lester St., caller advised her wall heater is trying to catch on fire.

4:29 p.m. – Hwy. 6W, area of Walgreens, two vehicle accident with no injuries, road is not blocked.

Feb. 5

5:34 a.m. – Martinez St., 61 year old female having trouble breathing.

2:18 p.m. – Garson St., 21 year old female possibly in labor.

2:50 p.m. – Woodland Rd., unresponsive female.

9:51 p.m. – Noble St., 30 year old female has had a baby, no ambulances are available.

Feb. 6

7:15 a.m. – MLK Dr., 19 year old male having a seizure.

10:21 a.m. – Jones St., strong smell of gas in the residence.

10:38 a.m. – Power Dr., Holiday Inn, commercial fire alarm.

1:02 p.m. – Keating Rd., Burke’s Outlet, female subject having a seizure.

1:57 p.m. – Power Dr., Holiday Inn, commercial fire alarm.

11:24 p.m. – Leonard St., caller advises smoke alarm is going off.

 

More News

Podiatrist enters plea in Medicare fraud case

Supervisors shut down hookah lounge

Need ideas for the Big Game? Look here!  

Property Transfers

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Friends2Follow