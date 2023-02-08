Batesville Fire Dept. Call Log Published 5:46 am Wednesday, February 8, 2023

Jan. 31

9:03 a.m. – Oakley Dr., elderly male needs lift assist.

9:23 a.m. – Leonard St., possible stroke victim.

12:28 p.m. – I-55 southbound, north of the Rest Area, vehicle crash.

4:37 p.m. – Dodge’s Store area, two car accident, caller advised no injuries.

5:58 p.m. – Hwy. 51S, Skyline Motel, 60 year old male is dizzy and weak.

11:21 p.m. – Corporate Dr., Mississippi Textiles,general fire alarm.

Feb. 1

9:06 a.m. – Lester St., female said she popped a vein in her leg.

11:46 a.m. – Hwys. 6&51, three car accident.

12:56 p.m. – Crown Dr., Blauer, general fire alarm.

12:58 p.m. – Hwy. 6W & Johnson St., automobile accident with injuries.

1:17 p.m. – Willa St., 49 year old female with diabetic emergency.

2:38 p.m. – Van Voris St., Smith Coin & Laundry, 63 year old male feeling dizzy and weak.

3:45 p.m. – Corporate Dr., Insituform, general fire alarm.

4:16 p.m. – Perkins Ln., carbon monoxide alarm.

Feb. 2

1:41 a.m. – Keating Rd., Azalea Commons, commercial fire alarm.

4:31 a.m. – Hwy. 6E, America’s Best Value Inn, caller advised a dryer is smoking.

8:41 a.m. – Corporate Dr., Insituform, commercial fire alarm.

8:58 a.m. – Medical Center Dr., Zaxby’s, 54 year old male is holding his head.

9:52 a.m. – Keating Rd., Burke’s Outlet, smell of burning throughout the story.

11:19 a.m. – Hwy. 6E in area of Yamato, vehicle accident reported.

3:28 p.m. – House-Carlson Dr., Murphy USA, subject is locked in the bathroom.

Feb. 3

10:28 a.m. – Armstrong St., 82 year old female has altered mental status.

12:30 p.m. – House-Carlson Dr., Murphy USA, car accident with no injuries, no road blockage.

7:34 p.m. – MLK Dr., 50 year old male has fallen.

Feb. 4

12:10 a.m. – Sweetgum Dr., 23 year old male experiencing chest pains.

12:52 a.m. – Tindale Cv., fire alarm.

2:07 a.m. – Lakewood Dr., 81 year old female with back pain and high blood pressure.

2:38 p.m. – Lester St., caller advised her wall heater is trying to catch on fire.

4:29 p.m. – Hwy. 6W, area of Walgreens, two vehicle accident with no injuries, road is not blocked.

Feb. 5

5:34 a.m. – Martinez St., 61 year old female having trouble breathing.

2:18 p.m. – Garson St., 21 year old female possibly in labor.

2:50 p.m. – Woodland Rd., unresponsive female.

9:51 p.m. – Noble St., 30 year old female has had a baby, no ambulances are available.

Feb. 6

7:15 a.m. – MLK Dr., 19 year old male having a seizure.

10:21 a.m. – Jones St., strong smell of gas in the residence.

10:38 a.m. – Power Dr., Holiday Inn, commercial fire alarm.

1:02 p.m. – Keating Rd., Burke’s Outlet, female subject having a seizure.

1:57 p.m. – Power Dr., Holiday Inn, commercial fire alarm.

11:24 p.m. – Leonard St., caller advises smoke alarm is going off.