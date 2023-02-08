2 sentenced for embezzlement at CCC Published 5:45 am Wednesday, February 8, 2023

1 of 2

State Auditor Shad White announced this week that former Coahoma Community College employees Gwendolyn Jefferson and Stacie Neal were each sentenced to serve five years in prison. Both women pleaded guilty to conspiracy and embezzlement.

Neal also pleaded guilty to making fraudulent statements. Jefferson and Neal were both arrested in June 2019. The guilty pleas were recorded in Judge Charles E. Webster’s courtroom.

Jefferson and Neal made over $750,000 of personal purchases while using Coahoma Community College credit cards and checks. They purchased gift cards, shoes, watches, a chandelier, and other items with public funds from January 2013 to September 2017. The scheme was uncovered when Jefferson and Neal forgot to conceal a purchase record.

Stacie Neal and Gwendolyn Jefferson are convicted of a felony and will never be able to handle public money again. Both women were ordered to repay hundreds of thousands of dollars in restitution, which will be in addition to the $100,000 already returned to Coahoma County taxpayers. Judge Webster’s sentencing order will be filed with the Coahoma County Circuit Clerks’ Office.